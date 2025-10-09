A FIRE in the sauna at Stratford Leisure Centre led to swimmers being evacuated into the car park still wearing their costumes.

Fire Fighters from Warwickshire Fire & Rescue were called at 3.10pm on Friday 3rd October and upon arrival discovered the fire had started in the sauna - which had only opened after a refurbishment that same morning.

Swimming sessions were abruptly cut short as a fire alarm led to staff to guide members of the public outside. Everyone was given a foil blanket to wear, with swimmers still in their costumes.

“Three appliances were dispatched to the scene and on arrival crews discovered a fire located in the sauna which had spread to a void,” a spokesperson said.

“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus acted swiftly to extinguish the fire and carried out thorough safety checks throughout the premises.

“Crews remained on site to damp down affected areas and ventilate the building to ensure it was safe."

Everyone Active, the group which operates the leisure centre, have said that a full investigation is taking place and the “necessary measures will be implemented” to prevent something similar happening in the future.

The Crowne Plaza Hotel in Stratford

Richard Bell, contract manager at Everyone Active Stratford, said: “The leisure centre was temporarily closed at 3.30pm on Friday, 3 October following a small fire caused by an electrical fault in an area behind the sauna.

“After thorough safety checks, the centre reopened on Saturday, 4 October, with the sauna remaining temporarily closed until further notice.



“We sincerely apologise to our customers for any inconvenience caused and will provide a further update as soon as we can.”

Richard added that the sauna will be temporarily closed until further notice.

Whilst the leisure centre was closed following the arrival of the fire service, those who had been evacuated were asked to go along to the nearby Crowne Plaza Hotel.

When inside, hotel staff handed out towels, dressing gowns and slippers as well as tea and coffee. Some of those evacuated were unsurprisingly very grateful for this after being stood outside in their swim gear.

Phil Archer was in the pool when the alarm went off, and minutes later he was standing in the leisure centre car park in his speedos.

“Midway through his swim Phil could smell smoke and after the alarm went off we were taken into the car park,” Phil said.

“We stood in the storm for about 20 minutes with a foil blanket on as the fire service assessed the situation. We waited just in case we could go straight back in but then they said we couldn't. It was then that leisure centre staff told us we could go down to the Crowne Plaza where they looked after us very well.”

Stratford Leisure Centre

Sandra Payne and her husband were at the leisure centre on Friday morning. When they got into the pool area they could smell an electrical burning smell and guessed that it was the sauna.

“Just before 10am I got into the sauna and it was so hot that it burnt my eyes and ears so I walked out straight away burning my hand on the handle as I opened the door.

“A member of staff came to see how many were in the sauna and steam room and I told her about it. She said the manager knew about it and it was the thermostat. My husband reported it to the reception. He had been in the sauna for 10 seconds and the heat was unbearable.”

It was when the couple were back home that they received an email saying the leisure centre would be closed until further notice.

Robin Ford, general manager at Crowne Plaza Stratford, said: “We care greatly about the Stratford community, and as such we work closely with our neighbours to agree and put in place reciprocated emergency protocols for times of crisis.

“As part of this support system, we were alerted to the fire at Stratford Leisure Centre on Friday afternoon. Our team acted quickly to support the evacuation, and open our doors to guests and members affected, offering refreshment, warmth and shelter.

“I’m incredibly proud of how the team responded with care, professionalism and compassion to ensure everyone felt welcome and looked after. We will continue to work closely with local authorities and emergency services to provide assistance wherever we can.”



