Praise for Alcester pub that ‘does things a little differently’ as Youtube channel enjoys visit

PUBS in Alcester have been given a glowing review by a couple on a mission to have a pint in every pub in the UK. The couple behind The Great British Pub Crawl channel are Dale Harvey and Holly Booth, from Nottingham, who started their quest back in 2022 and have been documenting it since.

On 1st March the couple visited pubs in and around Alcester, and left a glowing review on their channels. One of the town’s pubs they visited was the Turk’s Head, which was given a ‘10/10’ by the couple for having a great selection of beers and particularly a wonderful array of cask ales.

Karen and Carl Buxton, owners of The Turks Head pub in Alcester

Karen Buxton owns the Turk’s Head with husband Carl. She believes the pubs in the town should be applauded for making it a good place to visit.Following the visit from The Great British Pub Crawl, Karen spoke to the Herald about the positive take on the town’s pubs.

She was pleased to see them in the spotlight.

Karen said: “There’s a lot of pubs that have closed in the last few years. In Alcester we’ve had a few that have gone but we've held strong. We’ve still got five or six really strong pubs on the high street around the town. We’ve just bucked the trend for a little town, I think.

“We try really hard to give people a reason to come out, and I think we do that. I think all the pubs in that video do that as well. It’s a big round of applause to all those that are still trying

really hard.

“It’s nice to have such nice things said about the pub by people who haven’t visited before. We have a really nice atmosphere and they came in really bouncing about the different beers that we had on and all the different craft beers and the different casks,” Karen added.

She said that the pub tries to do things “a little differently” and presenter Dale picked up on one of these factors on his visit.

“He [Dale] said to me, ‘You know, it’s good to see something a little bit different’ and pointed

over to our craft lines, which was nice.

“We don’t have a generic beer offering, we do something a little bit differently at the Turks, and he’s noticed that straight away, which is lovely.

“I think it was really nice that he went around to all the pubs, actually. There’s a lot here and he went into a few. Everywhere he went it was quite busy for a Saturday which was just lovely to see.”



