JEWELLERS George Pragnell Ltd looks set to expand once again in Stratford by taking over the former Fraser Hart building on the corner of Wood Street and High Street.

The grade-II listed building, which, before it was occupied by Fraser Hart was an Austin Reed store and will be remembered by older readers as Boots, is currently empty.

A planning application has been submitted to Stratford District Council to carry out work that would allow Pragnell to expand further – as well as its main outlet in Wood Street, the firm last year opened a store opposite specialising in high-end used and vintage watches.