Pozzi misses out on 110m hurdles gold

Stratford Athlete Andrew Pozzi’s dreams of gold in the Tokyo Olympics 110m hurdles final ended in the early hours of this morning as he finished seventh.

Andrew Pozzi (49927222)

In the end Jamaica's Hansle Parchment took the gold ahead of American Grant Holloway.

29-year-old Pozzi, who is dating British world champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson, reached his first Olympic 110m hurdles final after qualifying for today’s showpiece as a fastest loser.

Pozzi, the world 60m champion, finished fourth in his semi-final yesterday, Wednesday, in a time of 13.32s.