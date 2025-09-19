THE WELKIN, written by Lucy Kirkwood, is on at the Bear Pit Theatre in Stratford from tonight until 27th September. The drama, set in rural Suffolk in 1759, centres on the trial of a young woman named Sally Poppy, who is accused of a brutal murder. It is directed by Nicky Cox, who has worked at the RSC and directed various Bear Pit productions, most recently last year’s Four Minutes Twelve Seconds. She spoke to Herald Arts about the powerful drama.

For those of us that don't know the play, what is The Welkin about?

The Welkin is set in 1759. Halley’s Comet is about to arrive and a young woman has committed a murder.

We see the aftermath of the murder but the biggest thing is that she is found guilty – there is no question she is guilty.. but what would happened in the 1600s and 1700s, is that if a woman committed a heinous crime and got sentenced to a death sentence, they could say they are pregnant and potentially save their lives. So that’s what she does.

If the pregnancy was showing, the male jury and judge would have their say and the sentence might be stayed because of the life of the innocent child. Or the woman could be transported and have a different sentence rather than a death sentence.

In certain cases, the men would look at a woman and be unable to say if she was pregnant or not. Then they would bring in a jury of 12 matrons from the town. They would literally shut them in a separate room and be told they would need to find out if the woman was pregnant or not.

That’s the premise of the story and through the guilty person being in the room we find out about all 13 women, a little bit about their life secrets that they all have.

What drew you to the play? Is it something you've always wanted to direct?

It was on the National just before Covid. I didn’t get to see it, and I’ve never seen a production of it, but I read a review of it and it had Maxine Peake in it and Haydn Gwynne, who has sadly since died.

But I just went, God, to get 13 women on stage is rare and yes, there are lead parts, but it’s a huge ensemble piece.

I read it and just went ‘yeah, I want to work with 13 women and some blokes’. In the original production, I think you could do it with two men and you double up.

The play is set many, many years ago. How do you find this transcends to today? Do you think this has themes and things running through it that's relevant to today's society?

Like I said, you get a group of women together and they start talking about pregnancy, sex and death, and it’s the conversations that we have. It’s just framed around a very gruesome murder.

You’re also looking at what's happening in America [and abortion rights] and it’s about the state going ‘what’s this woman got in her body?’ And therefore, does the state make the judgment?

It just felt relevant in light of judgments in America and the way it spreads, that suddenly we will be back to where women do not have a say over what is done to them, with no control over their own bodies.

It was important for me to find the humour. It's gruesome, I’ve been watching a lot of Midsomer Murders in the mornings and things like that, but there is always a bit of dark humour and death.

I always mention my mum in rehearsals because she’s always with us, but you have dark conversations at the edge of death and you have joyful conversations and you have hilarious conversations because why not?

In terms of the rehearsal process, how have you worked with the performers to bring this world to the stage? I'm guessing there's a lot of improvising going on with you.

I don't tend to do that. I tend to just nail it and do things to bring the company together to create a playful thing. But I think in reality we don't have a lot of time. It's been three nights a week for three hours over three months.

I do tend to go ‘we need to bang it into the script’, but we always talk around it because I think it's about actors connecting rather than improvising for me. I know other directors work in a different way, but I tend to go ‘let's just get it up on its feet’.

That brings out a different element of the show. For me, it's always about bringing a group of people together so that they find their strength, that they find their community. Steered a little bit by me, but then in the hope that it just happens.

What do you want people to go away with when they've seen the show? What sort of feelings or what questions or answers maybe do you want them to go away with?

I think really good theatre makes you think about who you are, who you are in the world and the world and what is going on out there and whether you are complicit in things or not complicit in things. Even if that lasts for half an hour in the pub as you're talking about it and then you forget about it.

Ultimately, I want you to have a good night out and go, ‘wow, I've never seen something like that’ or even just ‘that was really good’. You want to give people a good night out because it's their hard-earned money that is paying for tickets.

We've got a great cast, a real mix of people that have been at the Bear Pit before and also some new people here, which is fantastic. There is a range of ages from early 20s through to 70-year-olds.

The Welkin is at The Bear Pit from 19th to 27th September and tickets cost £15.



