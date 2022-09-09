Historic cedar tree saved from the chop for now by villagers
Published: 20:15, 09 September 2022
| Updated: 17:50, 14 September 2022
AN historic cedar tree in Mickleton which faced the chop has been saved by people power when villagers turned out in force to prevent tree surgeons cutting down the 140-year-old public treasure.
The tree’s future looks more secure after Cotswold District Council slapped a Tree Preservation Order (TPO) on the cedar last week which means no chopping or pruning can take place without council permission.
It came as a complete shock to residents when tree surgeons suddenly turned-up on the morning of Monday 22nd August without any prior notice and started cutting down parts of the tree