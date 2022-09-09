AN historic cedar tree in Mickleton which faced the chop has been saved by people power when villagers turned out in force to prevent tree surgeons cutting down the 140-year-old public treasure.

Cotswold District Councillor, Tom Stowe and Mickleton resident, Sarah Stinchcombe, right, joined other save the cedar tree protestors to stop a 140-year-old tree being cut down. (59010476)

The tree’s future looks more secure after Cotswold District Council slapped a Tree Preservation Order (TPO) on the cedar last week which means no chopping or pruning can take place without council permission.

It came as a complete shock to residents when tree surgeons suddenly turned-up on the morning of Monday 22nd August without any prior notice and started cutting down parts of the tree