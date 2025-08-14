A BRITISH Touring Car Championship Team has been left devastated after a fire – suspected to be arson – destroyed its headquarters, including its race cars.

The fire started at the home of Power Maxed Racing, on Weston Road, Bretforton, on Saturday (9th August).

Hereford & Worcester Fire and Rescue service was called at 11.50am with neighbouring Gloucestershire and Warwickshire crews also sent to the scene as a dozen appliances tackled the blaze which engulfed buildings and destroyed crops.

Power Maxed Racing owner Adam Weaver, who also owns the Piston Club @ The Stag between Stratford and Alcester, first shared his devastation on social media, writing: “I had to stand there and watch as 20 years of blood, sweat and tears burnt to the ground in about 20 minutes.”

The remains of Power Maxed Racing after the fire

He told the Herald: “I started getting people messaging me at about 12.30pm saying there was a large fire near my work.

“A lot of people thought it was the field burning and were worried that it would be our buildings that caught fire from that, but it was actually the other way around.

“Ironically, the only thing left standing on the site is a hut made of wood, everything built of metal and stone has disappeared. This hut is a small office with some desks and computers.

“Out of about 29,000 square feet, we’ve got maybe 1,000 square feet of office left.”

To add insult to injury, the burnt out site was targeted by thieves the following night (Sunday) who stole a few tools which had survived the flames. Adam said they found items missing the following day and reported the theft to police.

He said: “The best comment I saw is ‘when something like this happens, some people think, what can I do to help? And other people think, what can I do to help myself?’

“I don't care that somebody has stolen from us, the sheer number of people that are trying to help us and do good massively outweighs those who came to rob us.

The remains of Power Maxed Racing after the fire

“I think seeing this will motivate everybody to work so hard to resurrect us, because it would be so easy to just go and sit in a corner and cry yourself to sleep.”

It is thanks to support from others that Power Maxed will this weekend still head to Knockhill in Scotland for the next round of the 2025 British Touring Car Championships.

“We lost our racing cars and it looked like we wouldn't be going racing this weekend, but we’ve kindly had a car donated to us by the Patterson family, which includes Dexter Patterson, a driver for ROKiT Racing,” Adam said.

“It means so much that they have done this because Mikey Doble, our lead driver, is leading the independent driver’s championship at the moment. We'd be devastated if he ended up losing it because we couldn't provide him with a car.”

A second car has been loaned to the team by Un-Limited Motorsports.

“All the other teams in the championship are pitching in and helping us.

“We provide hospitality on race weekends and we had around 100 sets of tables and chairs and we’ve lost all of this. The other teams have offered to bring extra chairs for us, everyone's pitching in, lending what they can.”

The remains of Power Maxed Racing after the fire.

The tight-knit nature of the team has grown stronger after the weekend’s fire, Adam continued.

“We've all pulled together. We were already a team that cared about every single member of staff, now this is even more the case.

“We've got a lady who works here and her husband contacted me to tell me that she was in floods of tears and he couldn't stop her from crying after what happened.”

A fundraiser was started shortly after the damage caused by the fire was revealed, a gesture Adam and the team are hugely appreciative of.

“We are adequately and properly insured, so as long as the insurance process goes smoothly we should be ok, but you just don't know how long this will take. We’ve still got to bridge the finance gap and this fundraiser will help with that.

Firefighters on the scene

“We will get the money back through insurance, but we appreciate the gesture so much. I don't care whether it generates £1 or £1 million, somebody cared enough to create the fundraiser and it means so much to us.”

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: “Police were called to a large-scale fire around mid-day on Saturday (9th August) at an industrial estate on Weston Road in Bretforton which had spread to surrounding farmland.

“The fire is being treated as arson and enquiries are on-going.”

At the time of writing, over £7,800 has been donated to the fundraiser. To make a donation, visit https://shorturl.at/8CW8E