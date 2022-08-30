THE announcement of the new energy price cap tomorrow, Friday, will pile more agony on people struggling with the cost-of-living crisis - but the message is to seek help as soon as possible.

There are a number of predictions around of what the figure will be but they all agree on one thing - the only way is up. And up, sharply.

The new figure will come into effect from 1st October - with another change due on 1st January and then again on 1st April, meaning soaring prices and a bleak midwinter.

The cap was introduced to limit the impact of such rises and is currently £1,971. Energy consultancy Auxilione has predicted it could go up tomorrow to £3,576 per year for the average household and could reach £4,704 from 1st January and £5,856 from 1st April.

Such hikes are a big part of the other rapidly rising figure we are hearing a great deal about - that for inflation, which measures the rise in prices and has gone way beyond the target set for the Bank of England that is should be kept to 2 per cent. It reached 10.1 per cent last month and new predictions published this week say it could go to 18.6 per cent by January, the worst among other leading Western economies.