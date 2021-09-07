Poundland makes a u-turn and will keep open its Stratford Bridge Street store

STRATFORD’S Poundland store in Bridge Street is staying open.

Moving on … Poundland in Bridge Street, Stratford-upon-Avon. Photo: Mark Williamson P14/8/21/4624. (51002871)

Last month, the retailer announced it would be closing the store on 15th September, blaming high rents and rates, difficult trading conditions caused by Covid, and falling visitor numbers.

However, a statement issued by Poundland today (Tuesday) revealed the decision has been reversed.

“We’re delighted that we’ve reached an agreement with the landlord that means we can keep our store open in Bridge Street, Stratford,” said a spokesperson.

“We’re going to temporarily close the store for a few days to give the store a makeover so that it reopens refreshed and better than ever.

“The store will close on Sunday, 12th September, at 4pm and re-open on Saturday, 18th September.

“While we’re refreshing the Bridge Street store, we'll continue to offer customers our amazing value at our store in Maybird Shopping Park, Stratford, which will remain open as normal.”