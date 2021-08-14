Poundland in Stratford town centre set to close in September

The Poundland on Bridge Street in Stratford looks set to close next month, with its lease currently up for sale.

The branch opened in 2009, but rumours on social media this weekend say it is due to close on 15th September and speculate that the high rent and rates, and difficult trading times have led to the decision.

The Herald was unable to contact Poundland for confirmation – but see this Thursday’s edition for further updates.

Poundland on Bridge Street. Image: Google Maps

The barrier scheme on Bridge Street last summer (48102437)

Located at 6/7 Bridge Street, the site had been home to Woolworths for many years – fondly remembered by many. Its lease is now up for sale, advertised on business estate agent site www.realla.co.uk. Although it did not reveal how much the lease is, rates are £84,000 per year.

The news of the shop’s closure is especially disappointing as Poundland had offered reassurances that the new site at Maybird would not jeopardise the future of the Bridge Street branch.

When the company was seeking planning permission for the new location at Unit C – the old Pets at Home store – at the Maybird in January 2020 it stated as such in their application to Stratford District Council.

In a letter submitted with the application, Ben Wall, head of estates for Poundland, said: “The second store at Maybird Shopping Park will allow Poundland to improve its offering to customers in the area. The town centre store trades acceptably and will be maintained; Poundland considers two stores being very much complementary to one another and part of our strategy for representation in the town.”

Poundland’s departure from Bridge Street is another worrying blow for Stratford town centre and will impact on strategy for other large commercial operators.

Marks and Spencer and Boots are understood to have been alarmed by an estimated 80 per cent fall in footfall to the town centre during the pandemic – with many favouring the ease of parking at Maybird given the road closures and barriers erected along Bridge Street for the past 18 months has made town centre parking more difficult.