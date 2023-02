RESIDENTS in Shipston say their lives are being made a misery because of noise and vibration from huge potholes in their road.

New Street residents Jacqui Simpson, Valerie Malling and Mark Ireland along with Shipston town councillor John Dinnie monitor the traffic on the A3400 in the town. Photo: Mark Williamson

A constant stream of lorries bumping over ruts, mini-trenches and old drain covers in New Street, make their houses shake to the core.

The vibrations are powerful enough to make pictures move on the wall and ornaments and bottles rattle.