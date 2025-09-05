THERE was much fanfare last Friday (29th August) when almost four months on from taking leadership of the county council, Reform UK outlined some of its policies for Warwickshire.

Members of the press were invited to the rarely used and very grand 18th-century Great Hall for the big reveal. Standing beneath a weighty and blinging chandelier, leader Cllr George Finch (Reform UK, Bedworth Central) and deputy Cllr Stephen Shaw (Reform UK, Polesworth) addressed the handful of assembled journalists, a few council staff and the odd curious councillor from the hall’s stage against a background bearing the slogan ‘Recaliberating Warwickshire: safer communities, better services and lower costs’.

They talked for 15 minutes before taking questions from the floor. Three areas were given focus: crime prevention, education and SEND, and transport.

Nothing unusual there for a county council, but there were a number of headline-grabbing assertions. These included: making ambitious savings without hiking council tax to the maximum five per cent, eradicating potholes, conducting a cyclepath audit and squeezing spending on social care, SEND and school transport.

Borrowing a supermarket slogan or two, Cllr Shaw, who is also portfolio holder for finance and property, started the ball rolling with an introduction of a cost-saving initiative named ‘Value For Money’. His aim is to nibble savings of £20 million off the budget this year, building to £50m the following year, all while “resisting council tax rises”.

“Now I’m going to be completely honest, this will be no overnight success,” he confessed. “It’s going to take a lot of time, a lot of hard work. It’ll keep evolving to get the savings and create new revenue for the council to provide higher quality services at a more efficient price.”

Cllr George Finch and Cllr Stephen Shaw.

Touching upon how this would be done, he referenced DOGE-style cost-cuttings (the Department of Government Efficiency initiative borrowed from Donald Trump and enacted, briefly, by Elon Musk).

Cllr Shaw continued: “We have come up with a Value For Money programme to make sure that Warwickshire County Council are being more efficient with the £657m to create new savings.

“We have a very different approach from the current government who borrow, borrow, borrow and tax, tax, tax which stagnates the economy.”

He explained that they hoped to save money via procuring more bargainous contracts with suppliers.

“We’ll put together tougher stipulations in the contracts,” he suggested. “For example warranties on potholes and road-servicing.”

Both councillors praised the Road Renewal Plan – although this was announced by the previous Tory administration earlier this year in a collaboration with Solihull and Coventry councils.

Cllr Finch also announced: “We will work to stamp out potholes by stopping them forming in the first place.”

He continued: “In 2026 we’ll publish a new five-year highways assessment management strategy focused on prevention rather than cure, which is cheaper than fixing potholes once it’s too late.”

Cllr Shaw also promised more vigorous checking on childcare providers.

“Are they doing the actual hours they are claiming? We’ll be using apps and software to locate where carers are during the work hours when needs be,” he added.

He also said he wanted to halve the £6,000 per week it costs for each child in care by moving to “in-house solutions”.

The school transport overspend of £6.3m would also be addressed, with council minibuses and less reliance on taxis being suggested as a solution, he added.

Despite fears that AI will see workers laid-off and a rise in unemployment, Cllr Shaw said they were embracing it.

“We’ll also be using digital and data innovation – basically AI co-piloting. We’re a big believer that AI is the future, especially in collecting data and working with most departments within the council.”

Ruling out a total council tax freeze, he expressed his desire to make rises “a bit lower” than the five per cent per year currently being assumed in the county council’s five-year financial projections.

“We don’t want to hit five per cent. We want to hit it a bit lower than that. Financially, Warwickshire is in a pretty good place compared with other councils so we have a bit of movement on that. Others cannot do that,” he said.

Taking a turn at the lectern, Cllr Finch addressed the issues over SEND spending – although he declined to go into how much the council actually spent or the numbers of children requiring extra funding. He noted how Warwickshire had been one of the last councils to utilise the statutory override on SEND spending, a mechanism that allows overspends to be ringfenced so money isn’t taken from other services, and praised the finance department.

“County councils have not been getting their fair share of funding from the national government. That is because of previous governments and the one we have now,” he said.

Cllr Finch argued that the government is “blackmailing” councils and that “it shouldn’t be happening”.

“Keir Starmer needs to step up and hear our cries. We cannot keep doing it as a council and no councils can. That’s why we have to bring in reforms to systems and make sure that EHCPs [Education, Health, and Care Plans] are processed quicker.”

He continued: “They should be supporting councils, not saying ‘you have to take this and if you don’t then you won’t get that’. It shouldn’t work like that, they should be supporting the people of Warwickshire to give us the best deal they can for the future,” he said.

Put to him that government cash is also public money and that the nation is carrying the burden of debt, Cllr Finch replied: “It is an easy answer, where is national government going to get its money from? Stop spending millions on mad Miliband’s policies. Net zero, scrap it, you don’t need to do that.

“The amount of money we put into housing asylum-seekers and illegal immigration, that is one of the biggest problems we are seeing on a day-to-day basis.

“EDI [equality, diversity and inclusion] is in loads of national departments, there is so much money to be saved, they just have to look at it through a lens of what people actually need and what they think they need – there is a difference. We have to make sure we are spending every penny under the eye of proper scrutiny.”

Asked what Warwickshire’s spend on net zero and EDI is, Cllr Finch referenced a Freedom of Information request submitted by Reform UK which showed spending of £400,000 per year on EDI “initiatives, jobs, training and so on”.

“The problem is that we are signed up to these things by national government,” he added.

Cllr Finch ended his speech by sharing that he had a sister with education needs so he “got it”.

“That’s what’s going to be at the forefront of our minds when we create policy. It’s about actually making children’s lives better, giving them a Warwickshire that they can grow up in, that they can say that council did well,” he added. “It’s not about us in the administration. We may be gone in five, ten years. It’ll be what we do now to keep Warwickshire County Council above ground to make sure we’re actually doing a good job for our residents.”



