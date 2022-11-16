A 'massive cash injection' for residential streets is desperately needed, says the AA, which claims its patrols are this month getting more than 200 extra calls a day to help vehicles damaged by potholes.

Already difficult road conditions and recent heavy rain is resulting in crumbling surfaces across towns and cities, claims the breakdown service.

The AA says November's rain has made worse already crumbling road surfaces

Since the beginning of the month it says mechanics have been called to - on average - an additional 225 breakdowns each day in England as a result of drivers hitting holes in the road surface.

Last month, police were called out after five motorists suffered car damage due to potholes on Hulls Drove, in Crowland with emergency repairs taking place the same day. One motorist filmed the stretch of road showing the scale of the problems, and the condition of the road.

Causing punctures, blowouts and even suspension damage the AA says November's rain and subsequent higher levels of standing water is also now hiding potholes from plain sight. Rain-obscured potholes, it says, can also prove extremely dangerous for cyclists and motorcyclists.

Potholes can cause blowouts, punctures and suspension damage to vehicles

With the weather expected to turn in the coming days with more rain forecast, the AA is warning drivers to be aware of the damage to road surfaces that may be lurking underneath water on the road.

And ahead of Thursday's budget announcement - in which swingeing cuts to public spending are expected as new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his chancellor Jeremy Hunt attempt to balance the UK's finances - the AA is urging the government to at the very least maintain local roads maintenance funding even if there is little scope to increase it.

Edmund King, AA president, explained: “Potholes hidden by rainfall are one of the worst things all road users must overcome when they head out. Well hidden potholes, deeper than expected, and with the ability to cause monumental damage mean our crumbling roads are deteriorating at a rapid rate.

The AA is concerned road budgets will be be cut back in November's budget

"An additional 225 pothole related breakdowns a day in November alone is shocking and will only worsen as more rain is predicted and the weather turns cold – causing more damage along the way.

"On safety grounds alone, we need to see local road investment maintained, but the reality is our residential streets need a massive cash injection."