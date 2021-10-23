Warwickshire Police’s Rural Crime Team brought their good humour to a report pasted on Facebook this week.

Entitled ‘Coincidence.... We don't think so!!’ they told the story of an encounter with some males acting suspiciously.

An officer reported: “While on night time patrols of the Wellesbourne area, we happened across a vehicle parked in an odd location.

“We found three males in the vehicle who were apparently ‘just chilling out’.

Police at the scene (52554129)

“Now it's not unusual to find people enjoying the countryside late at night. However, if you're going to drive to a remote area with your mates we don't think you need to take half a tool shed with you in the boot. It's probably best you don't sit in the car smoking cannabis either.

“As a result, the three males and vehicle were searched and a quantity of cannabis was found and seized.

“On checking the vehicle details it transpired the vehicle was SORN off the road and shouldn't have been used on the highway.

“We seized the vehicle and one male was dealt with at the location for possession of cannabis.

“More importantly, after checking our crime recording systems the next day not a single burglary, theft or suspicious incident was reported in the area that night.

“Now this might be a coincidence, but we like to think we engaged with the right people at the right time.”

The Herald congratulates the Rural Crime Team for their sterling police work and storytelling skills.