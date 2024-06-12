Home   News   Article

Reassurance given after concern over Greenway surface

By Simon Woodings
swoodings@stratford-herald.com
Published: 17:25, 12 June 2024

THE new surface on Stratford’s Greenway is a hazard to cyclists, it was claimed this week, causing punctures and increasing stopping distances.

While many were relieved to see Warwickshire County Council replace the pot-holed path with a new surface last month, some cyclists believe the top layer is a concern.

The Greenway is fully open again.
John Carnie, who lives close to the Greenway, told the Herald: “I’ve always enjoyed cycling and at 73 I like to cycle to keep fit.

