Reassurance given after concern over Greenway surface
Published: 17:25, 12 June 2024
THE new surface on Stratford’s Greenway is a hazard to cyclists, it was claimed this week, causing punctures and increasing stopping distances.
While many were relieved to see Warwickshire County Council replace the pot-holed path with a new surface last month, some cyclists believe the top layer is a concern.
John Carnie, who lives close to the Greenway, told the Herald: “I’ve always enjoyed cycling and at 73 I like to cycle to keep fit.