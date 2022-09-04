A KIND-HEARTED postie will be swapping his usual delivery route for the Welsh hills when he takes part in the Wye Valley Mighty Hike for Macmillan Cancer Support on 10th September.

Mark Francis, from Bidford, will be walking the distance of a marathon in a 26.2-mile off-road wander through the picturesque beauty spot which borders England and Wales.

The postal delivery worker has already completed the challenge once before Covid but was inspired to do it for a second time when he saw the plight of a family living with cancer on a BBC television news broadcast.