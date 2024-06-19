Post Office inquiry throwing up more questions than answers, says Warwickshire sub-postmaster
Published: 10:27, 19 June 2024
A TYSOE subpostmaster who is a victim of the Post Office scandal, says the inquiry is throwing up more questions than answers.
Jacqueline Franklin is following the ongoing statutory hearing, set up to examine failings surrounding the Post Office’s Horizon IT system.
She, and millions of others, watched former Post Office chief executive Paula Vennells became tearful while giving evidence.