Positive Phil is community champion

The founder of a Stratford group supporting men’s mental health has been awarded the Orbit Community Champion Award in recognition of his outstanding work in the community.

Philip Coldicott founded Stratford-upon-Avon Men’s Support, which meets at the Lifeways Centre on Albany Road.

Town councillor Cohl Warren-Howles, who nominated Philip, said: “Over the last 18 months with the stress created by the Covid pandemic, mental health problems have increased everywhere.

“When I saw that Orbit were asking for nominations for a community champion, I wanted to nominate Phil immediately. He has worked so hard, not just with Stratford Men’s Support, but with other voluntary work in the town too.”

Philip said: “I was a bit shocked to get this award, but I just wanted to do something positive in the town. I’ve struggled with my mental health, but it’s amazing what you can achieve with a bit of support and a bit of positivity. The whole reason I started this was because I wanted a bit of a purpose.”