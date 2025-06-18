STRATFORD District Council has been named as the second best council in Warwickshire when it comes to climate action in a new national scorecard.

The scorecards have been compiled by charity Climate Emergency UK by asking councils 93 questions in seven sections relating to their work on becoming more green and sustainable.

These sections are Buildings & Heating, Transport, Governance & Finance, Planning and Land Use, Biodiversity, Collaboration & Engagement and Waste Reduction & Food. Stratford District improved in each section apart from Governance & Finance, which saw the score go down, and Transport, which had no change from 2023.

Net zero. Light bulb with icons with green background. In the Net zero concept. Zero greenhouse gas emissions target. and a climate-neutral long-term strategy.

First launched in 2023, four new questions were put towards councils this year. One of these was ‘Is the combined authority transitioning the bus fleet in their area to be zero-emission?’ Overall, Stratford had a rating of 42 per cent through the scorecard - an increase from 30 per cent in 2023.

Warwickshire County Council also received an improved overall rating on 2023, rising from 35 per cent from 29 per cent. The only decrease across the seven sections was from 16 per cent to 13 per cent in Transport. The party with the most seats on the county council is Reform UK county council is now led by Reform UK and new chair cllr Rob Howard recently announced there would be a ‘dumbing down’ of net zero initiatives in the county.

Annie Pickering, operations director at climate emergency UK, said: “The majority of councils in Warwickshire have improved their Scorecard results since 2023, showing that councils, along with residents, want to prioritise climate action to improve their lives and communities.

"Yet the average overall score increase since 2023 was just six percentage points, and in Warwickshire it was lower at just 3 percentage points. This shows that councils across the UK are struggling to step up their climate action at the emergency pace needed because there are nationwide barriers making it harder for councils to deliver effective, high point scoring, work that would cut residents’ bills, make their homes warmer and raise funds for cash strapped local governments.

“These Scorecards provide proof of where councils need real investment from the national government so that every council can improve their score by 20 percentage points or more each time to make real progress towards cleaner, safer and more prosperous zero emission communities we need to thrive.”

A spokesperson from Warwickshire County Council said: "We note the latest Climate Action Scorecards and welcome the recognition of our progress, with our score improving since the last assessment. This reflects the work done across a range of services to improve energy efficiency, reduce waste and support environmental initiatives that bring wider benefits to residents and businesses across Warwickshire."

To read the scorecard in full, visit: https://councilclimatescorecards.uk/.






