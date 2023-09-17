POSE for pictures with William Shakespeare, take part in a fancy dress competition or enter your pooch in the dog show.

Taking place at the Dell, at Avonbrook Gardens, in Stratford, on Saturday, 23rd September, the event is raising money for Holy Trinity Church’s organ appeal – a £50,000 fundraising drive to cover the cost of refurbishing the instrument that sits at the heart of Shakespeare’s church.

Organisers have arranged a family afternoon of fun with games, music, treasure hunt, food and drink, raffle, dancers, stalls and a parade.

pose with the master of prose

And, yes, you can have your photo taken with the Bard, as Tony Guy, pictured, explained: “We have over 30 stalls and 10 games along with a full afternoon of entertainment from the fete stage.

“One of the stalls is to have your photo taken with a full-size William Shakespeare. We are also having a stocks – and wet sponges – and hope to get the vicar in place during the day as well as parents, visitors and guests.”

The event runs from noon till 5pm. Free entry.

Find out more at www.stratford-upon-avon.org/community-fete where there are also details about how to enter the dog show.