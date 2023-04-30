BIDFORD artist Baz Crowcroft is known for his life-like portraits. Last year he created portraits of The Queen against a Stratford skyline which the Herald ran on our front cover to mark the Platinum Jubilee.

Upon the news of The Queen’s death, Baz once again chose to pay an artistic tribute.

King Charles illustration by Baz Crowcroft

Now, with the happier occasion of The King’s coronation, we has again used his skills to mark the occasion with Charles Windsor depicted against the backdrop of the RSC, of which he is president.

You can buy copies for coronation displays, etc, ahead of the big day, email him at crowcroft1976@yahoo.co.uk or visit Bazwoldartist on Instagram or Facebook to see more of Baz’s work.