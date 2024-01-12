IN 1980 a youth club opened in Alcester and 44 years later that club is now so popular it needs more volunteers to help youngsters enjoy time together in a safe place which is full of fun and friendship.

Volunteer youth club assistants are welcome to join the party at The Depot Youth Club in Alcester for Tuesday and Thursday evenings where 150 young people gather to chat, laugh, play table tennis, pool or enjoy one of the many varied menu delights on offer like curry, lasagna, shepherd’s pie, spaghetti Bolognese and the hot favourite at the moment – cheese and beans on toast.

“Children are my passion,” said Becky Gribben, youth club leader. “We have children from Bidford, Welford, Salford Priors and Studley and of course Alcester but we are looking for more volunteers. We currently have six but it would be nice to double that to 12. All you need is a lot of enthusiasm, a good sense of humour and the ability to supervise youngsters.”