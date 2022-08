WALKERS looking to return to a popular footpath in Shottery have had their hopes dashed.

Jubilee Walk, which leads to Anne Hathaway’s cottage, has been closed to the public since the first Covid lockdown.

Hall Garvie and his wife June up were regular users of Jubilee Walk in Shottery before the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust closed it during the Covid-19 crisis. Photo: Mark Williamson. (58565301)

And the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust, which owns the land, says the wooded walk needs ‘hundreds of thousands’ spending on it before it can reopen.