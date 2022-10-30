Home   News   Article

Pret looks set to return to Stratford town centre

By Stratford Newsdesk
Published: 07:37, 30 October 2022
 | Updated: 07:44, 30 October 2022

FANS of sandwich shop Pret a Manger have their fingers crossed it’s about to reopen, more than two years after it shut.

Passers-by have noticed posters in the window of the Henley Street store saying ‘Opening soon’ and ‘Join us’.

Pret is back - maybe (60249115)

The Stratford branch of the sandwich and coffee chain fell victim to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic in July 2020.

It was one of 30 outlets axed nationally, along with more than 1,000 jobs, in a cost-cutting exercise by the company.

The Stratford branch, which opened in January 2018, proved popular with visitors and local workers seeking takeaway lunches.

The Herald is awaiting confirmation from Pret of its exact plans.

