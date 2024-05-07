STRATFORD River Festival has been postponed and won’t take place this year.

The news will come as a huge disappointment to fans of the river festival who were looking forward to three-days of fun by the River Avon in July but a post on the festival website broke the bad news today, Monday, 7th May, that the festival won’t take place.

Stratford River Festival. Photo: Mark Williamson

It reads: It is with a heavy heart that we announce the postponement of the Stratford-upon-Avon River Festival 2024. Despite greatest efforts, unforeseeable operational and timing constraints have meant that this year’s event is unable to go ahead.