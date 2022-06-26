A POPULAR Italian restaurant in Shipston remained closed after it was raided by immigration officers last week and could face a possible fine of up to £60,000.

Amore Italian Restaurant opened in the town in New Street in September 2020, and is listed with Companies House as being owned by Mirko Usai, 39, who is from Cagliari, Italy.

Amore in Shipston. Image: Google (57556442)

On Friday, 17th June, around 15 officers from the Border and Enforcement Directorate raided the restaurant under the Provisions of Licensing Act 2003. Witnesses report seeing around nine people being taken away.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “Three Albanian nationals, who did not have permission to be in the UK, were detained under the Immigration Act 1971.

“An illegal working civil penalty notice was served upon the restaurant. It carries a potential civil penalty of up to £20,000, per illegal employee, if the business cannot evidence that the correct Right to Work checks have been carried out.”