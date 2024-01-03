Fruit juice cartons, including a range sold by supermarket Asda, are being recalled amid fears that metal may be in the straws.

Calypso fruit juice and a number of Asda juice drinks in individual cartons are affected by the safety recall.

A number of cartons sold by Asda are affected. Image: Stock photo.

Manufacturer Refresco Beverages UK Limited is recalling the products.

The Food Standards Agency has also issued and circulated a safety alert, asking that households check the items they have at home – particularly in light of children returning to school this week with packed lunches.

The FSA has issued a recall notice for a range of Calypso drinks. Image: FSA.

The Calypso drinks affected come in 150ml-sized cartons. While affected Asda-branded juices are in packs of three – each 150ml – or in the case of the Asda Apple & Mango Juice Drink, a pack of five cartons each containing 150ml.

Cartons have varying batch numbers – but a full list including the relevant best before dates – can be found by clicking here.

Any customer with the affected cartons at home is asked not to use them, but instead to return them to the store they were bought from for a full refund.

The recall notice for the Asda juice cartons circulated by the FSA. Image: FSA.

The full list of affected drinks are:

Calypso 100% Pure Orange Juice

Calypso 100% Pure Apple Juice

Asda 100% Pure Apple Juice

Asda Apple & Pear Juice Drink

Asda Orange Juice From Concentrate

Asda Just Essentials Orange Juice From Concentrate

Asda Apple & Blackcurrant Juice Drink

Asda Apple & Mango Juice Drink