STRATFORD District is preparing to remember those who gave their lives in conflicts throughout history - including through grand poppy displays.

Several displays are either already in place or will be very soon across the district, with one in Lower Quinton being set up from 21st October. Located at St Swithins Church, the large display is part of a war-time exhibition which is free to enter and will be open until 14th November.

The poppy cascade at St Swithins Church in Lower Quinton

The exhibition will include a collection of memorabilia such as a wedding dress and navy uniform from the first world war era, items from local home guard during the Second World War and old postcards sent by soldiers from overseas.

In Henley, the local Poppy Appeal group have unveiled an impressive poppy display on the town’s market cross. This will be on display until approximately 17th November.

St Peter’s Church in Wellesbourne unveils its spectacular cascade of poppies on Saturday.Project organiser Kate Skinner, left, being pictured with helpers Sandie Feltham, Ann McArthur, Basia Smith, Jane Gibson and Margaret Moorse. The installation features 3104 poppies measuring 21m high and 5m wide. Photo: Mark Williamson

St Peter’s Church in Wellesbourne will be home to a stunning display of over 3,100 poppies for the third year in a row. The poppy cascade will be flowing down the side of the church tower at 10am on Saturday, 25th October, and will remain in place until 15th November.



