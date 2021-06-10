A POP-up shop will be raising money for Shipston Home Nursing this weekend.

Shipston Home Nursing (48073231)

The event will be at Darlingscott for three days – from 11th-13th June, 10am until 4pm – offering a range of independent retailers. Goods will include a mix of silks, linens and hand-crafted kimonos, jackets and accessories from brands, Mr Portobello, Clemmie Rose, 120% Lino and Miss Portobello.

The event will be socially distanced and will raise money for Shipston Home Nursing by donating ten per cent of the proceeds to the charity. While the pop-up shop will be at Darlingscott, the number of visitors will be limited so booking is essential.

To find out more and to book, email office@maggiesargent.co.uk.