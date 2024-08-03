Pop-up event raised £1,000 to help save a Warwickshire pub

VILLAGERS trying to save the Fox & Hounds in Great Wolford held a pop-up pub event.

During the evening, the 50th pop-up session since the pub closed eight years ago, the group raised over £1,000 to fund their long-running campaign to prevent it being turned into housing.

Jackie Harding and Steve Allely, who took over the Fox & Hounds in 2015, applied for planning consent to change the 17th-century, Grade II-listed watering hole into a house. Locals, who say it would rip the heart out of the community, have seen off three previous attempts.

The pop-up events are aiming to help save the Fox and Hounds pub being lost to the village.

Recently, Stratford District Council published a planning advice note suggesting better protection for community pubs to prevent their loss. Villagers hope this planning advice, highlighting the importance of pubs to communities, could impact the long-awaited decision.

At the pop-up event last Friday lending their support were Stratford MP Manuela Perteghella, Cllr George Cowcher (Lib Dem, Wellesbourne South) and Cllr Sarah Whalley-Hoggins (Conservative, Brailes and Compton).

Resident James van Helden, a member of the Save the Fox & Hounds campaign, said: “The money raised will add to our funds should further professional fees will be needed to oppose the current fourth planning application for change of use.”