Pop along to charity's pop up sale

We'd like to hear your opinion to provide you with the best version of the Stratford Hearld.

BARGAIN hunters and those with an eye on sustainable fashion can head to Shipston Home Nursing’s pop-up shop, which made a return on Monday (28th February).

Gallery1

The fundraising event is taking place at the White Bear Inn, High Street, Shipston, over four days. The doors open at 10am each day and close at 3pm. Entrance is free.

On sale will be a range of men’s and women’s pre-loved clothing, including some designer labels, as well as antiques, homewares, furniture, collectables, books and bric-a-brac.

The event raises vital funds for Shipston Home Nursing which offers free hospice at home care for people with a life-limiting illness in Shipston and surrounding villages, including Long Compton and Wellesbourne.

Rebecca Mawle, head of community fundraising for Shipston Home Nursing, said: “Our pop-up shop is always a successful fundraiser for us. Our last one in October helped to raise £2,382 for the charity. We have some very high-quality donations, thanks to our generous supporters.

“A big ‘thank-you’ to The White Bear for use of their function room.”