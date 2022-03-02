Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Pop along to charity's pop up sale

By Andy Veale
-
andy.veale@stratford-herald.com
Published: 06:00, 02 March 2022

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

Which local news topics are most important to you?

We'd like to hear your opinion to provide you with the best version of the Stratford Hearld.

Take part in our reader survey for the chance to win £100 Amazon voucher

BARGAIN hunters and those with an eye on sustainable fashion can head to Shipston Home Nursing’s pop-up shop, which made a return on Monday (28th February).

Gallery1

Shipston Home Nursing (55193696)

The fundraising event is taking place at the White Bear Inn, High Street, Shipston, over four days. The doors open at 10am each day and close at 3pm. Entrance is free.

On sale will be a range of men’s and women’s pre-loved clothing, including some designer labels, as well as antiques, homewares, furniture, collectables, books and bric-a-brac.

The event raises vital funds for Shipston Home Nursing which offers free hospice at home care for people with a life-limiting illness in Shipston and surrounding villages, including Long Compton and Wellesbourne.

Rebecca Mawle, head of community fundraising for Shipston Home Nursing, said: “Our pop-up shop is always a successful fundraiser for us. Our last one in October helped to raise £2,382 for the charity. We have some very high-quality donations, thanks to our generous supporters.

“A big ‘thank-you’ to The White Bear for use of their function room.”

All Warwickshire News Stratford-upon-Avon Andy Veale
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE