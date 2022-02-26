Pooches get pampered for animal charity
DOGS and their owners can help out neglected animals by going along for a charity wash on Saturday, 5th March.
The fundraising event is happening at The Pooch Patch Dog Grooming Salon in Mulberry Street, Stratford.
A wash and blow dry costs £10, and proceeds will go to The Animal House Rescue in Birmingham which takes in rescue animals.
Sam Knight of Pooch Patch said: “Animal House needs to raise £10,000 to pay for vet’s bills.
“It’s the chosen charity of Pooch Patch and South Warwickshire Dog Grooming School, which are both based in Mulberry Street.
“We hope to raise £2,000 to help the cause and the grooming takes 30 minutes.
“My own dog Poppy is a rescue dog who is now five years old.”
To book a place, contact 01789 294585