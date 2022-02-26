Pooches get pampered for animal charity

We'd like to hear your opinion to provide you with the best version of the Stratford Hearld.

DOGS and their owners can help out neglected animals by going along for a charity wash on Saturday, 5th March.

The fundraising event is happening at The Pooch Patch Dog Grooming Salon in Mulberry Street, Stratford.

A wash and blow dry costs £10, and proceeds will go to The Animal House Rescue in Birmingham which takes in rescue animals.

Sam Knight of Pooch Patch said: “Animal House needs to raise £10,000 to pay for vet’s bills.

“It’s the chosen charity of Pooch Patch and South Warwickshire Dog Grooming School, which are both based in Mulberry Street.

“We hope to raise £2,000 to help the cause and the grooming takes 30 minutes.

“My own dog Poppy is a rescue dog who is now five years old.”

To book a place, contact 01789 294585