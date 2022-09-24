Home   News   Article

Pollution spill into the River Avon at Stratford has been stopped, says EA

By Simon Woodings
swoodings@stratford-herald.com
Published: 10:42, 24 September 2022

THE pollution that was leaking into the River Avon in Stratford has been stopped.

There was widespread concern two weeks ago after an oil-type spillage poured into the Avon for days with Stratford swan welfare warden, Cyril Bennis, claiming “hundreds of litres of oil had spilled out” in an area of river known as Racecourse Brook not far from Lucy’s Mill.

“It is very, very concerning. Whoever is responsible for this should be brought to task and held responsible,” Mr Bennis said.

