Pollution continues at south Warwickshire river for third month

FOUL petrol smelling pollution continues to pour into the River Dene at Wellesbourne and is now in its third month.

Residents remain dismayed that no solution to the pollution appears to have been found despite investigations by the Environment Agency.

The pollution in the River Dene in Wellesbourne is now in its third month. This picture was taken on Tuesday. (59914394)

Peter Vale-Humphreys lives in Wellesbourne and walks along the river most days for exercise and he’s observed the pollution as it flows underneath the White Bridge area of the Dene where the spill is at its worst.