The 2025 local elections are fast approaching, and every seat on Warwickshire County Council will be contested. Each week in the run up to polling day on Thursday, 1st May, the Herald will be asking the main parties their views on key issues.

In this second edition, the topic on the table is education. This includes special educational needs and disabilities (SEND), views on selective schools in Warwickshire and also whether or not they think parents in the county get a fair deal when it comes to education.

Conservatives

CLLR Izzi Seccombe, leader of Warwickshire County Council, outlined what her party does for children in the county. This included the creation of 2,000 new school places.

She said: “Parents want the best for their children. Conservatives agree. Warwickshire has 251 state schools and just over 90,000 pupils, and children should be inspired through learning.

“Over 90 per cent of our schools are rated ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ and in Stratford district 94 per cent of children attend one of these. Warwickshire continues to perform amongst the highest post-16 in education in the country and the lowest not in education employment or training.

“Where children learn is important. The Conservative administration has built six new schools in the past five years and invested £34 million in expansion of others to create 2,000 new places. Nationally there has been a huge increase in the numbers of children with Special Education Needs (SEND) with almost no money from the government.

“We Conservatives have therefore embarked on an £18m programme building specialist resource provision in schools, enabling children to stay in their own community with support. The first opened six months ago in Shipston Primary and shows fantastic results already – with more to come.

“We run skills fairs for young people through our Economic Department, linking schools with businesses. Encouraging not only those who wish to go on to university but also to show the opportunities of apprenticeships. Our ambition is the best education for children in the best environment.”

Green Party

THE Green Party candidate for Shipston, Julie Hudson, outlined that the party’s stance on education, including the need for an “urgent review”.

She said: “A strong community supports parents and carers through early years children’s services, youth clubs, sports facilities, and after-school activities in the community. County council funding cuts are currently starving such services just when they are needed most.

“Every day, we hear parents and carers citing excessively large classes, and difficulties in accessing SEND (Special Educational Needs) services for their youngsters. Teachers and schools, already overwhelmed by a gruelling high-frequency exams treadmill, are also asked to provide SEND services.”

Julie added: “On the doorstep, frustrated parents describe excessive centralisation, not just in SEND, but in many of the services it takes to raise a child. They cite cuts in local provision forcing reliance on inadequate transport to centralised service points, often many miles away. This is making life impossible for the children and their parents.

“On behalf of the county council, Greens would call for an urgent government review of the Children and Families Act 2014, which is not currently achieving its stated aim of delivering what is needed: ‘a system which is less confrontational’ for children and young people.”

Labour

LEADER of the Labour Group on Warwickshire County Council Sarah Feeney spoke of worries parents have about education.

She said: “Children growing up in Warwickshire deserve the best start in life, nothing less. But over the past few years we’ve seen some real concerns about education raised by parents. From a school allocations system that isn’t fit for purpose to a failing special education needs service.

“Our children have been let down by a failed Conservative government and a failed Conservative county council. Labour would review the schools admissions policies to ensure they reflect where children live.

“We know SEND services in Warwickshire have totally lost the confidence of families. Assessments are not completed on time and for too long, too many children with additional needs haven’t been getting support early enough.

“The Labour government are investing £1 billion to fix our broken SEND system, we will secure our fair share of this funding and work with families and schools to restore confidence.

“Labour are determined to break down barriers to opportunity for all children and young people – severing the link between background and success. We will build a system where every child can achieve and thrive.”

Liberal Democrats

CLLR George Cowcher, chairman of the Stratford Liberal Democrats’ election campaign committee, commented on the rising population in the local area and only one new school to compensate for this.

He said: “Warwickshire County Council has built one new primary school in Stratford district over the last 20 years despite there being nearly 20 per cent rise in the district’s population.

“In villages like Wellesbourne where there has been so much building, some parents are unable to get their children into the local school because year groups are full. This is an example of the neglect of local education.

“Liberal Democrats say that this has to be reversed. This is going to be difficult because of the financial creative accounting initiated by the previous Conservative government to place ‘excess spending’ on children with special educational needs into a ‘statutory override’ to be paid back in March 2026.

“This increasing debt that does not appear in the council’s annual accounts could mount to nearly £90 million this year and is a ticking financial time bomb which only the government can resolve.

“Liberal Democrats believe in transparency, consultation with parents and delivering the best possible service.

“This is being championed by Stratford-on-Avon MP Manuela Perteghella particularly in better delivery of Special Educational Needs education.

“The new council will have an enormous challenge in supporting all children regardless of background, in achieving their full potential. Liberal Democrats are determined to raise achievement levels and meet those aspirations.”

Reform UK

JAMES Crocker, interim chair of Reform UK in Stratford, told the Herald the party wants fair assessment when it comes to the selective schools process in the county.

He said: “Reform UK aims to rebuild parent trust with the local education authority by ensuring high-quality provision for SEND pupils in Warwickshire. Specialist schools and units need to be distributed across the county to make education accessible and fair. This would also alleviate taxpayer-funded transport costs which form a huge part of the spending. We think that around £12 million is spent on home-to-school taxis alone.

“Reform UK also emphasises the importance of post-16 compulsory education for students who haven’t achieved formal qualifications, ensuring every individual receives essential training for employment and societal contribution.”

James added: “We plan to continually engage with parents and pupils to ensure satisfaction with services. Additionally, Reform UK recognises the role of selective education in Stratford but insists on fair assessment in primary schools to avoid unfair advantages gained through paid tutoring.

“Transparency for taxpayers is crucial and we will press for more clarity. This is due to county council’s use of statutory override, potentially hiding a deficit caused by SEND spending.

“We do not want a huge financial shock when the practice ends in March 2026.”