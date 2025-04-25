THE run-up to the 2025 local elections has seen two party leaders visit Stratford District this week. Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey and leader of the Conservatives Kemi Badenoch paid visits to back local party representatives.

Ed Davey took part in a chocolate masterclass at Henley Chocolates in Wootton Wawen alongside Stratford’s Lib Dem MP Manuela Perteghella. The focus of the visit was to bring the party’s 'Buy British’ campaign to Warwickshire.

Lib Dem leader Ed Davey with Stratford MP Manuela Perteghella at Henley Chocolates

When asked about the support that is needed for small independent businesses like Henley Chocolates, Mr Davey told the Herald: “The thing that people talk about a lot at the moment is the jobs tax of the Labour government. They were really surprised that they've taxed businesses with their employers' national insurance tax rise, and that's the thing they want to get rid of.

“And we've voted against it in Parliament, and we've put forward other ways that are fairer to raise the money for our NHS and our care services. Unlike services, we've not put forward anything. We've put forward alternatives, so we get rid of the national insurance tax rise on small businesses.

“That's the number one thing. But there are others as well. I mean, we need a more successful economy, and one of the problems, of course, we all know, is President Trump putting his tariffs on, attempting to threaten a world recession.”

During a visit to Stratford Town FC, Kemi Badenoch spoke of the good work cllr Izzi Seccombe has done as leader of Warwickshire County Council, but was keen to stress that votes aren’t taken for granted.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch with cllr Izzi Seccombe (left) and Jed McCrory., chairman of Stratford Town FC

Speaking to the Herald, Mrs Badenoch said: “I think Izzy and her colleagues have done an excellent job running Warwickshire, but we don't take it for granted that people will always vote for us. As we saw last year, we lost all but one of the Conservative MPs that we had in this county, so just assuming that people will vote for you because you're Conservative isn't enough.

“We have to show people how Conservatism makes their life better. Across the board, Conservative councils deliver better services for lower taxes. Next week's election is not an opinion poll. It's about who's going to fix potholes, who's going to build roads.”



