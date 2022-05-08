THE red and white flag of Poland will be flying from the Waterside flagpole this weekend as the Polish community celebrate Heritage Day.

The people of the community are inviting Stratford’s other minorities and foreign-language speakiers to a special concert celebrating their annual Heritage Day.

It takes place this Sunday (8th May) at 4:30pm in the Guild Chapel, Stratford.

Polish Saturday School at Shakespeare Celebrations 2022 (56280790)

The community will be sharing its literary heritage and its connections with Shakespeare through readings of excerpts from Shakespeare in Polish.

The readings will be performed by adults and children from the Jan Brzechwa Polish Saturday School, which is based at St Gregory’s Primary.

Spokesperson Malgosia Librowski said: “We are also delighted to be joined in this event by our friends from other Stratford ethnic minorities who will read their chosen extracts from Shakespeare in their mother tongues. We will hear short extracts from Shakespeare in Ukrainian, French, Hungarian, Italian, Czech, Danish, Tamil and Swahili.