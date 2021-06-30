“It’s about helping people to live better,” says Inspector Ben Hembry of police work during a long talk over coffee in his smallish office at Stratford police station.

Ben has a dual role within Warwickshire Police, his latest is as Stratford District Safer Neighbourhood Team Inspector, a position he took up in January.

He’s also the county’s Harm Hub inspector, and, in addition, about ten shifts a month he’s the tactical firearm officer on call, overseeing gun crime and live incidences in the county.

Explaining the Harm Hub, Ben says: “It supports and protects vulnerable people from harm around anti-social behaviour, licensing, victim management, hate crime and youth engagement.”

A police officer for more than 20 years, he clearly loves his work despite, as he says, the “workload and high stress levels”.

Inspector Ben Hembry. Photo: Mark Williamson P12/6/21/9893. (48501993)

There’s no worries about him offloading at home though – he met his wife, a fellow officer, while serving with West Mercia, so she understands the demands of the job. She’s still with West Mercia as a detective in the major incident unit.

“She is far clever than me, even as a child in school she dreamed of becoming a police officer. She likes being on the frontline and has been tempted to move into an inspector sort of role. She loves what she does.”

The couple have three teenage sons, all of whom are athletic and play rugby in Warwickshire… so far none of them show signs of wanting to join the force.

Ben’s own route into policing came following an interest in social care, which perhaps explains why he is such a good fit for both community policing and the Harm Hub.

“It was weird, I kind of fell into it,” says Ben on how he ended up as a police office. “Originally I did a degree in theology. I was really interested in why people believe things – not just faith but the psychology of belief – whether it’s society or collective ego or a mob riot. I did a placement in social care and I worked at a homeless shelter, Fireside in Birmingham. It’s run by Catholic nuns but the mission there never mentioned god.”

Here Ben mentions Dietrich Bonhoeffer, the German theologian, who came up with the notion of Christianity as being the acts that people do rather than the words that they speak. This caring selfless approach clearly had a big impact on young Ben.

He continues: “As a result of those experiences when I left university I fell into social care and ended up working at Fry Housing Trust as a project worker.

“After about 18 months into that and police had raided the hostel – some clients were committing crimes still – and I began to think about joining the police.”

A big factor in this decision, explains Ben, was the influence of his grandfather.

“I was brought up very much by my grandfather who was an ex-naval beach master, so I already had a strong core of rights and wrongs – of what is acceptable and appropriate. So while I had a really strong impulse to care and help people, I still understood there needs to be a line in the sand somewhere.

Inspector Ben Hembry. Photo: Mark Williamson P12/6/21/9891. (48501987)

“I saw lots of people in social care give and give and just get taken advantage of. And some people who needed help but also needed boundaries. If someone stepped out of line there was nothing I could do as a social care worker.”

Of his decision to become a police officer, Ben says: “I felt I could help people, except those that refuse it. And not only would I be able to help people who were vulnerable, I would be helping those people that were victims.”

Looking back over the last 20 years since he became an officer, does Ben believe policing has changed?

“The core values have been the same,” says Ben. “Although, fortunately, a lot of the principles have evolved. The future of policing is about protecting the most vulnerable. Ultimately we are beholden to article two of the Human Rights Act, everyone’s right to life shall be protected by law.”

He continues: “Sometimes you go to an incident and you think why is this a police issue? People with mental health issues are put back in the community and we are left to deal with them. If we don’t engage and create a dialogue and do something about it problems escalate and will come back to us.

“Policing has changed. We deal with things in a different way now. It’s not about locking people up, it’s about rehabilitation more, it’s about community and restorative justice and how we manage things to try and help people to live better and respect each other.”

It is clear Ben’s approach has community relations at its heart.

“I’m a firm believer in the old Peelian principles of policing: where the police are the public and the public are the police,” he says. “We can’t do it alone.”

Insp Hembry on policing issues in Stratford District

Visibility of police

• I am really keen to demonstrate and deliver a clearly visible police presence within Stratford when possible, utilising my resources effectively during key times, based on an information and intelligence led approach. Enhancing this is about developing better relationships and communication with our community. We are looking to re invigorate previous schemes such as Bardwatch – retail radio scheme – over 100 business and licensed premises having two ways communication with the Stratford CCTV offices, who in turn have direct communications with our control room.

• We are developing a proactive visible patrol strategy whereby we can better understand the needs of the town business community and be more cognisant of where we are needed to prevent and reassure with our presence. The town will have seen a more engaged officer presence during Friday evenings with officers on foot over the last 4-6 weeks.

Street marshalls

• I have actively sought the opportunity to re introduce Street Marshalls to support our patrol presence in the town centre and am really pleased to say that WCC have generously agreed to fund them working with us every Friday evening between 16.00 – 22.00 during the summer from the start of July. My ambition is to use this as a pilot to seek and justify further funding of them in the future.

Increase of anti-social behaviour in Stratford

• Clearly I was very concerned with the significant ASB and violence that occurred in the town at the start of May involving large numbers of young people. This was clearly unacceptable and we responded accordingly – not only dealing proactively with the incident itself but in putting measures in place to prevent future disorder. This does not only include police officer/ street marshall patrol presence – but better engagement with local schools.

• I have made contact with all secondary schools and colleges in Stratford District asking if members of my SNT can develop better professional relationships with them and access their premises more regularly to try to engage with young people and break down some obvious barriers.

Homeless people on the streets

• There are homeless and begging issues within Stratford town that I am equally keen to continue to address. Although I am conscious that this falls into two separate areas. One is about identifying vulnerable individuals and trying to help them get the right support – which is why we are advocates of the new FWC opening soon. The second is to prevent begging – especially by those who are clearly trying to exploit visitors to the town. We will continue to try to be robust to stop this working with partners. I am very keen on the multi agency meaningful change programme. Residents and visitors will be able to donate through the first two contactless donation devices available in Stratford Town Centre. These will be located at the