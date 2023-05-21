THERE’S a new sheriff in town – or at least a modern British policing version – and he’s hoping to be a force for good.

Last month, Warwickshire Police adopted a new operating model with the county split into three geographical command centres: north, south and east. Stratford district is grouped with Warwick and Leamington and is headed up by Chief Inspector Faz Chisty, 48, who has around 250 officers under his command.

The Herald met with Faz as he visited Stratford on a bright sunny Tuesday morning. After a long chat, he poses for photos outside the police station. There is not a single person that goes by without a kindly word from the new chief.

“Hello, how are you doing today?” He greets and waves at an elderly couple looking at him curiously as they meander by on the opposite pavement.

The operational changes planned go beyond a friendly new face – although Faz is all about that and keen to emphasise the importance of ‘localism’, where people feel they know and can rely on the local force.

Chief Inspector Faz Chishty. Photo: Mark Williamson

“I hope people will see a difference,” says Faz of the new structure. “The first change is that the Stratford front office will be open seven days a week. And we are going to continue to have patrol officers achieving a strong footprint. The vision is to have greater visibility, enhanced response times, and prevent and solve more crimes.”