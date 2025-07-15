WARWICKSHIRE Police have said motorists parked on a cycle path near Stratford’s Fisherman’s Car Park will be fined in the future.

This comes after a large number of cars were parked on the path on the Warwick Road on the opposite side to the car park on Sunday (13th July).

Police have said that this is the first time the issue of people parking on the path since anti-parking kerbs were installed in June 2024.

In a statement, Warwickshire Police said: “As many of our local residents are aware, over the warm weekend, we saw an abundance of inconsiderate parking blocking the new cycle path/pedestrian path along the Warwick Road near the Fisherman’s Car Park.

“We share your frustrations around this and it is our belief a lot of those vehicles belonged to persons visiting our town. This is the first time this problem has arisen since the new instalment.

“Moving forward, we are working closely with Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership to prevent this happening and ensuring those who are blocking the cycle path/pedestrian path through their selfish actions are issued with fines. Repeat offenders may be shocked to return to their vehicles and find we’ve had them removed.

“There are plenty of parking provisions in and around Stratford town centre and the walk along the canal from the town to the car park is particularly lovely so there is no excuse to block our pathways.”