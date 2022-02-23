Police warning over school parking

We'd like to hear your opinion to provide you with the best version of the Stratford Hearld.

PARENTS who ignore parking restrictions outside a Stratford school will now be issued fines by police after concerns were raised about road safety.

Warwickshire Police said they would be issuing fixed penalty notices (FPNs) to drivers who park on the yellow ‘zig-zag’ lines outside Stratford Primary School after conducting patrols following a number of complaints.

The primary school, on the corner of Chestnut Walk and Broad Street, is busy in the mornings and afternoons with parents on the school run, but those choosing to park on the zig-zags outside the school gates run the risk of causing an accident, police warned.

Sgt James Evans, of Stratford Safer Neighbourhood Team, told the Herald: “After receiving a number of complaints and attending the school we were made aware of parking issues and in particular parking on the zig-zags.

“As a SNT we understand the difficulty of parking during school drop off and pick up times, however, we cannot understate the danger of parking on zig-zags.

“They are specifically placed to ban all parking in that immediate area to make it safer for the children and public attending the school.

“Parking in these areas will not be tolerated and positive action will be taken to deal with anyone found parked or even dropping off on these areas.

“We urge the public to adhere to these road safety measures clearly in place around schools and avoid the need for measures to be taken.

“We are working closely with the school and will be conducting further regular patrols in the area.”