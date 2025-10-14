POLICE have issued a warning following reports of young people climbing and jumping on the roofs of buildings in Stratford.

The warning comes just weeks after two boys were airlifted to Birmingham Children’s Hospital after falling off the roof of a building in Masons Road, Stratford.

Supt Stephen Flavell said: “We’re really concerned that someone is going to get seriously injured – or worse – if this continues.

“Not only is this anti-social behaviour but it is also a huge safety issue, and we’re currently working with our partner agencies to try and deter this behaviour from happening.

“We would also urge parents to please check where their children are playing, and if needed, warn them about the dangers of climbing on properties.”

Police added that if anyone witnesses someone climbing on a rooftop, they should call 999 and give the best location and description possible.