Warwickshire Police have said they will “police without fear or favour” as a anti-immigration protest goes ahead on Saturday.

Protest organisers have called for those attending to remain peaceful as they gather outside Nuneaton council offices this Saturday at 1pm.

However other protests have also been planned in at least 12 other locations in England, and police nationally are braced for disorder.

Supporters of activist Tommy Robinson.and other far-right influences are heavily promoting the protests.

Protest poster

In Warwickshire, the situation has become inflamed following the arrest of two asylum seekers over the horrific rape of a 12-year-old girl in Nuneaton on 22nd July.

Council leader George Finch went on to allege that Warwickshire Police had been involved in a ‘cover up’ over the immigration status of the two men after charges were brought against them.

Posters publicising the Nuneaton event call for the immediate closure of “illegal immigrant HMOs and hotels”, and urges “protect our women and children”.

Assistant Chief Constable Claire Armes issued a strongly-worded warning ahead of planned protest activity in the county this weekend.

She said: “We've been out and about today talking with residents and businesses.

“We understand people are concerned and they've been asking lots of questions around planned protest activity in the county later this week.

“We police without fear or favour. People may peacefully protest but we won’t tolerate criminal or violent behaviour.

“We will deal with anyone committing crime or anti-social behaviour swiftly and robustly.

Warwickshire Police will be present during protests in Nuneaton on Saturday

“To anyone concerned: we have full policing plans in place to ensure residents and businesses can go about their lives as usual.

“Your neighbourhood officers and PCSOs will be out and about as usual through the week. If you have any concerns, please stop them and have a chat.”

There was a big reaction online to Ms Armes’ statement, shared on Thursday evening, with the majority of commentators critical of police.

Many were sympathetic to council leader George Finch’s ‘cover up’ allegation .

Police representatives were monitoring the comments and were quick to point to matters of fact - including that they followed legal and national guidelines over the naming of the rape suspects.

They also addressed numerous comments suggesting police planned to “bus in counter-protestors from the left” as a total falsehood, acknowledging that it was a much-shared conspiracy theory.