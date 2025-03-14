SCAMMERS are pretending to be officers from Warwickshire Police, trying to convince their targets to hand over their bank details.

The force said: “We have [received] a few reports recently of people being called by scammers pretending to be officers from Warwickshire Police.

“They claim either money has been taken out of their account, or someone is in custody with their bank card so they need to get personal details to ‘investigate’ further.”

Warwickshire Police added that they would never ask for any personal details or PINs by phone and anyone who does is likely to be a fraudster.

Warwickshire Police have warned about fraudsters pretending to be officers.

They added: “If you receive a call like this, please hang up immediately. If you've supplied bank or card details over the phone to someone you don’t think is genuine, contact your bank immediately. Tell them about the call and cancel your cards.

“You can also report suspicious calls to Action Fraud via their website or by ringing 0300 123 2040.

“Thankfully, none of the people who have been contacted recently handed over any personal details, but we’re asking you to stay vigilant and share this message with your friends, family, colleagues and neighbours who may not be on social media.”