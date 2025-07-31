THE Stratford Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) has warned against the public spreading rumours and speculation following an incident in the town yesterday (31st July).

Police said that a group of youths were seen to to cause anti social behaviour whilst wearing balaclavas. Police were already nearby when the incident occurred. Members of the group were stopped by officers and had their details taken.

The group were not from Warwickshire and police found they had visited Stratford with the intent to cause a nuisance. Stratford SNT are investigating this incident alongside the British Transport Police.

Warwickshire Police

On social media, The Stratford SNT said: “Stratford Police are aware of reports circulating on an independent forum regarding an incident in the town this morning. We do not regularly monitor this forum but feel it pertinent to add context to rumours and speculation which can be harmful and misleading.



”There are no laws that prevent the wearing of face coverings in public. The only exemption to this is when a Section 60AA power is granted under the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994 but this is only used in the most exceptional of circumstances.



”We would like to remind the public that open forums are not accurate methods of reporting and that the most prudent source of accurate, factual and relevant information is via our social media platforms.”