Police using extra powers to search for weapons at Stratford Mop

POLICE in Stratford have increased their powers for the duration of the Mop fair.

A temporary Section 60 order is in place this evening (Saturday) which allows officers to stop and search anyone believed to be carrying any offensive weapon.

The power does not require reasonable suspicion for officers to perform a search.

Stratford Mop. Photo: Mark Williamson

The order also means police can require anyone wearing face coverings to remove them.

There is also a Section 35 order in place for the area for the next 48 hours, police said, that means officers can direct anyone believed to be involved in anti-social behaviour to leave the area or be arrested.

Stratford Inspector Jake Kibblewhite said: “The Mop is a great chance for our communities to come together and have a great time.

“We’re looking forward to being out and about and chatting with you all and we’ve taken these pre-emptive steps to deter any anti-social behaviour.

“Specifically to parents - please be mindful of where your children are and who they’re with. If they are wearing face coverings – they will be instructed to remove them and then likely be stop searched.

“We’ll be out all through the evening, please say hello when you see us and come and have a chat if you’ve got any concerns.”