Police are warning people out celebrating this New Year to stay in control and look after their mates.

The warning comes after Warwickshire Police revealed nearly 40 per cent of people in custody over the Christmas weekend (24th to 29th December) were arrested on suspicion of offences committed under the influence of alcohol.

There will be extra officers on duty this weekend to help keep people safe and deal with those who commit offences.

There were 86 people in custody over the Christmas weekend, 33 on suspicion of offences committed while under the influence of alcohol.

Thirty-eight people were arrested on suspicion of committing violent offences, 24 of which were domestic related and two of which had a racially aggravated element to the offence.

Twelve people were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drink or drugs. The force’s festive drink drive campaign will continue over the weekend.

Superintendent Mike Smith, head of community and response policing, said: “Committing an offence while under the influence of alcohol is no defence in law. Getting arrested while drunk on a night out won’t only ruin your night, it could ruin the rest of your life. It could cost you your job, future career and education prospects, your driving licence and the freedom to travel to some countries.

“We know the vast majority of people will got out, have a good time and get home safely. Unfortunately there is a minority who won’t and they need to think about the potential consequences of their behaviour.

“Our main advice to people going out celebrating this weekend is know your limits, stay in control and look out for your mates.

“If one of your mates is looking for trouble get them home before we need to intervene.”

Police are offering the following advice to help people stay in control when they are out celebrating:

Beware of rounds – If you’re drinking in rounds this normally means you're trying to keep up with the fastest drinker in the group. You can stay in control by opting to take part in smaller rounds with a couple of friends or even better, giving the rounds a miss altogether.

Grab the grub – A meal before you go out and snacks between drinks can help to slow down the absorption of alcohol and help you stay in control.

Small is beautiful – Consider swapping a pint for a bottle or a half or a large glass of wine for a smaller glass. Buying spritzers and shandies will also help you cut down and stay in control.

Soften up – Alternating alcoholic drinks with soft drinks slows down your drinking and means you will drink less over the course of an evening. Consider taking a bottle of water on to the dance floor with you.

For more information on staying safe go click here.

Superintendent Smith continued: “Most of the people in custody on suspicion of violent offences over the weekend were domestic related. Christmas can be a very difficult time for victims of domestic abuse if they have to spend more time at home with their abuser.

“I’d like to remind people we are here to help; please don’t suffer in silence.”

For more information on domestic abuse and how to report click here.