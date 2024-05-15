POLICE have thanked the public who shared their CCTV appeal to identify a man they wanted to speak to in connection with a theft in Stratford in October 2023.

Following the appeal, the force has received key information to help with its investigation.

The incident occurred at around 1.20pm on 27th October in Rother Street. The victim reported having cash and a mobile phone stolen from her car after an offender distracted her by slashing the tyre on her car.

Police continue to appeal for any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

PC Bunting from Warwickshire Police said: “We have made some significant developments with this investigation on the back of our CCTV appeal. We’re still keen to speak to anyone with information that may help with our enquiries. There were quite a few people who went to assist the victim following the theft and I’d ask any of these people who have not spoken to police yet or anyone else who witnessed the incident to get in touch.

“I appreciate the incident did happen some time ago, but any information, no matter how small, might be vital in helping us to bring the offenders to justice.”

Anyone with information can go to Tell us something you've seen or heard | Warwickshire Police or call 101 quoting incident 153 of 27 October 2023. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.