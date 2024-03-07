WARWICKSHIRE Police have issued further details about a road traffic collision near Stratford-upon-Avon today.

Warwickshire Police

A police spokesperson said: “At 7:55am on 7th March, we were called to reports of a two vehicle road traffic collision on Stratford Road near Loxley village.

A grey Mercedes reportedly collided with a black Mitsubishi, resulting in the Mitsubishi allegedly becoming inverted in the verge on the side of the road.

Ambulance were called to attend, but injuries were reportedly minor.

The road has now been cleared.

If anyone witnessed this collision or has dashcam footage, please contact us online at www.warwickshire.police.uk/report.”