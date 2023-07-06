THERE has been furious reaction to claims that Warwickshire Police have failed to adequately deal with an officer accused of serious misconduct after he stalked a woman.

A BBC investigation this week reported on the case of Charlotte Smith, 28, who said she was harassed and stalked by an officer for two-and-a-half years.

The accused officer, Det Sgt Paul Whitehurst, 48, worked in the anti-corruption and professional standards department.

Charlotte first encountered DS Whitehurst when she was a young adult and a victim of grooming.