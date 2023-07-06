Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Charlotte Smith says Warwickshire Police Det Sgt Paul Whitehurst harassed and stalked her for two-and-a-half years

By Gill Sutherland
-
gsutherland@stratford-herald.com
Published: 18:15, 06 July 2023
 | Updated: 18:15, 06 July 2023

THERE has been furious reaction to claims that Warwickshire Police have failed to adequately deal with an officer accused of serious misconduct after he stalked a woman.

A BBC investigation this week reported on the case of Charlotte Smith, 28, who said she was harassed and stalked by an officer for two-and-a-half years.

The accused officer, Det Sgt Paul Whitehurst, 48, worked in the anti-corruption and professional standards department.

Charlotte first encountered DS Whitehurst when she was a young adult and a victim of grooming.

All Warwickshire News Stratford-upon-Avon Gill Sutherland
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE