Charlotte Smith says Warwickshire Police Det Sgt Paul Whitehurst harassed and stalked her for two-and-a-half years
THERE has been furious reaction to claims that Warwickshire Police have failed to adequately deal with an officer accused of serious misconduct after he stalked a woman.
A BBC investigation this week reported on the case of Charlotte Smith, 28, who said she was harassed and stalked by an officer for two-and-a-half years.
The accused officer, Det Sgt Paul Whitehurst, 48, worked in the anti-corruption and professional standards department.
Charlotte first encountered DS Whitehurst when she was a young adult and a victim of grooming.